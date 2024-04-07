'Most beautiful thing': Valour FC unveils alternate jersey honouring Indigenous culture

Valour FC is honouring Indigenous culture, science and knowledge through the design of its alternate jersey.

The soccer club unveiled the jersey on Thursday, saying the lines, patterns and regalia recognize the contributions of Manitoba’s Indigenous people.

The new design includes a sunflower at the centre – a flower that has been cultivated by Indigenous communities for thousands of years. The four corners of the jersey are adorned with the Prairie crocus, which has long been valued by Indigenous communities for its beauty, medicinal properties and ecological teachings.

“I can think of nothing more appropriate, more Indigenous, more Manitoban than having a sunflower for Valour FC this season,” said Niigaan Sinclair, director of Indigenous Inclusion for Valour FC.

Sinclair explained this new design is Valour FC’s way to take a tangible step towards reconciliation.

He added that the jersey serves as a reminder of Indigenous culture, as well as the power and beauty of the land.

“It’s turned into everything that I dreamt it could be,” he said.

“I was only one part of a team, but I was part of the design of the jersey itself. It’s just the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.