WINNIPEG -- Most of Tuesday morning’s appointments at the Klinic Community Health Centre have been cancelled after a water main break on Portage Avenue Friday cut off its water supply.

Klinic tweeted that if anyone has an appointment with a doctor, nurse practitioner, nurse or at the lab Tuesday morning it’s cancelled.

“For all others, if you haven’t heard from your service provider about your appointment tomorrow morning, please give them a call at: (204) 784-4090,” the tweet said.

The health centre’s operations were scaled back over the weekend and Monday morning’s appointments were cancelled.

Klinic’s 24/7 crisis lines remain open with water being brought in for those employees. Those who have appointments should watch for updates on Twitter.