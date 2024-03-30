WINNIPEG
    • Mother arrested after infant dies of fentanyl exposure

    Police
    Winnipeg police have arrested a 33-year-old woman after her son died from being exposed to fentanyl in late 2022.

    On December 29, 2022, police said a woman called 911 after her one-year-old son became unresponsive in her home in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street. A family member provided emergency medical care until Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived. The child was taken to hospital where he died.

    Through the autopsy and toxicology reports, the Child Abuse Unit discovered the child’s death “resulted from high levels of fentanyl and carfentanyl intoxication.” Investigators said the infant was exposed to these substances in the home.

    His mother was charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

    On Friday, the woman attended police headquarters where she was arrested, processed and released via an undertaking.

