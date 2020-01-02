WINNIPEG -- A push is on to cut parking rates in the Exchange District to help businesses that say they’re struggling.

In late November Exchange businesses sent a letter to Winnipeg city hall over concerns about parking rates and new bike lanes hurting sales.

A motion to the city’s infrastructure committee calls for a decrease to parking rates by 50 cents per hour while the city reviews overall parking rates.

“…the local businesses in the Exchange District area have signed a petition describing how the increase in parking meter rates by $0.50 per hour for on-street parking meters in the Exchange District have had a dramatic effect to their local economy,” says the motion.

The motion says the city should consider a sliding scale of rates, similar to what The Forks does, as part of that review.

It also says rates were raised by 50 cents to $3.50 in 2018 to offset transit service cuts. The transit department reported a $14 million surplus that year.