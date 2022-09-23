Motkaluk wants to eliminate photo radar, Murray promises art funding, Klein talks EPC reorganization

Photo radar, the executive policy committee and public art took over the campaign trail on Friday.

Jenny Motkaluk said if she is elected mayor, she will end the city’s photo radar and red light camera programs, which also includes ending the enforcement of school zone speed limits on holidays.

“As mayor, if the police chief asks, I will tell him no to expanding the programs,” Motkaluk said in a statement. “I will tell Danny Smyth that practices that mislead drivers, practices that trap drivers, practices that treat drivers as a source of revenue for budget lines, do not contribute to public safety.”

Motkaluk says instead of photo radar, she will install flashing warning lights in school zones that will run when schools are in operation. She will also install active advance warning flashers at all major intersections and improve signage at high speed and high collision intersections.

KEVIN KLEIN

Kevin Klein said if he is elected mayor, he will reform and restructure the city’s executive policy committee.

Klein says doing this will eliminate the “Big Mayor model” and allow all city councillors to be included in policy development.

“The removal of the current two-tier system, which limits certain administrative discussions to only a select number of councillors, will result in more accountability, transparency and better local representation at city hall,” Klein said in a statement.

Klein said in order to do this, a changed in the city charter will need to happen. Until it changes, Klein said members of the city’s community committee will select a representative to participate on the new leadership team.

GLEN MURRAY

Glen Murray says if he is elected mayor, he said he would build on Winnipeg’s arts and culture to make the city “Canada’s most beautiful and creative.”

Speaking Friday, Murray said the initiatives he started when he was mayor in the early 2000s have since been cut or have had their funding reduced.

If elected, he wants to build on two of those programs; creating a cultural action plan through the Winnipeg Arts Council and public works as public art, a program used in the design of the Esplanade Riel.

“We’ve got to create public spaces that are interesting and beautiful and that builds our tax base at a much greater rate than any of the infrastructure costs we make,” Murray said.

Murray also wants to double arts and culture funding, create arts and culture centres in public libraries, create an Indigenous cultural district and restore Thunderbird House. He says his plan would cost a total of about $8 million.

Election Day is October 26.