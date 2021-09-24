Motor Coach Industries employee dies after being found injured on the job

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after an employee at a bus company was found injured and later died in hospital.

According to the Manitoba government, an employee of Motor Coach Industries was found on the ground with a head injury on Sept. 8, 2021.

That employee was taken to hospital, but later died on Sept. 21.

Details are limited about the situation.

CTV News has reached out to Motor Coach Industries for comment.