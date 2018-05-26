Robyn Gray dedicated decades of his life to causes greater than himself, including motorcycle safety. On Thursday, while riding his motorcycle, the 71-year-old from East St. Paul was struck and killed.

“Just shocked,” said longtime friend Brian Segal, “I couldn’t believe it.”

The crash happened on Provincial Road 312 near Lornehill Road around 11 pm.

RCMP believe Gray was headed west when a 16-year-old driver hit him from behind. Gray was thrown from his motorcycle and subsequently struck by both a westbound and eastbound vehicle.

Police are still looking to speak with the driver of the eastbound vehicle, which kept going.

Meanwhile friends are left looking for answers.

“He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” Segal said of Gray.

Gray, 71-years-old, was also well-known in Winnipeg’s motorcycle community. He had been riding for more than 50 years.

He started the Coalition of Manitoba Motorcycle Groups and rallied for road safety and devoted countless hours to making changes to laws affecting motorcyclists and dealers.

Friend Willy Williamson said Gray was the former organizer of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle show at World of Wheels and Former owner of Harley-Davidson of Winnipeg on Goulet Street.

Every remembrance day, Gray would rally bikers to hit the road to honour veterans.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help identify the driver of the eastbound vehicle to contact the Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.