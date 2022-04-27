Mountie facing assault charges after two different investigations: Manitoba police watchdog

An RCMP officer is facing assault charges after Manitoba's police watchdog launched two investigations last year.

The first investigation began after allegations surfaced that a man was assaulted by an on-duty RCMP officer in Selkirk on July 10. The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said a man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault, but said he required medical attention.

"While in the ambulance, it is alleged that, the male struck one of the officers and a struggle ensued. It was later determined through an X-ray that the male sustained a broken rib," the IIU said in a July 15 news release.

The second investigation began after a crash involving an off-duty officer and a civilian happened on Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way in Winnipeg on Nov. 7, 2021.

"The off-duty police officer did not remain at the scene and failed to exchange particulars," the IIU said in a Nov. 29 news release. "There were no injuries as a result of the collision however the civilian director has determined it is in the public interest for the IIU to assume conduct of this investigation."

On Wednesday, The IIU's civilian director authorized charges against the officer in connection to both investigations, saying they are satisfied there are reasonable grounds to believe criminal offences happened.

The IIU said Const. Erik Grimolfson is set to appear in Selkirk Provincial Court in June on a charge of assault causing bodily harm, and in Winnipeg Provincial Court on a charge of assault.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The IIU said it would not be providing further details as the matter is not before the courts.