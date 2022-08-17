Mounties search for person charged with second-degree murder

Mounties said 23-year-old Tia Rolande Grey has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the homicide of a 28-year-old man in Moose Lake on Jan. 4, 2022. (Source: RCMP) Mounties said 23-year-old Tia Rolande Grey has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the homicide of a 28-year-old man in Moose Lake on Jan. 4, 2022. (Source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island