    • MPI employees reject latest government offer, strike to continue

    MPI workers are seen on the picket line on Aug. 29, after walking off the job a day earlier. MPI workers are seen on the picket line on Aug. 29, after walking off the job a day earlier.

    The union representing MPI employees who have been on strike since the end of August says members have voted no on the government's latest offer.

    The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said Monday night that MPI members have, "overwhelmingly rejected" the latest offer presented to them.

    The offer would have seen workers get around three per cent raises annually over four years with a $1,800 signing bonus.

    "Our members have spoken, and after 9 weeks on the picket line, they are standing firm in their fight for fairness," said MGEU President Kyle Ross in a news release.

    The vote means the strike that started on Aug. 28, 2023, will continue with picketing resuming Tuesday morning.

    The MGEU said it is encouraging MPI to return to the bargaining table as soon as possible.

    "Let's get back to the table and negotiate a contract that provides fair wages for members and gets them back to work helping Manitobans."

