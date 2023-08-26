MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
Close to 1,700 MPI employees who are part of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) are slated to walk off the job Monday. MPI's most recent contract offer was rejected Friday as ongoing negotiations broke down.
This, as the public insurer receives hundreds of claims for hail damage caused by a violent thunderstorm Thursday evening.
"As of this morning, MPI has received over 1,500 hail claims since the storm in Winnipeg on Thursday night," said an email statement to CTV News Saturday.
The contact centre will be open extra hours to help accommodate the high demand. Anyone who still needs to open a claim can call 204-985–7000 or 1-800-665-2410 between 12 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
MPI is preparing for the anticipated strike action coming Monday.
"Should strike action take place on Monday, customers with non-contentious collision claims will be referred directly to MPI-accredited repair shops for vehicle estimates and repairs," the statement said.
If there is a strike, MPI says its contact centre will stay open for reporting personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims, and total-theft claims, but nothing else.
MPI's website says all front-end service transactions will be directed to private insurance brokers.
Essential services such as income replacement payments for personal injury claimants will continue uninterrupted.
MPI says all existing Autopac policies and driver's licences will stay valid through the strike period.
DEVELOPING | A structure and a trailer have been lost to a wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T.: town's mayor
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., has destroyed one structure and one trailer, the town’s mayor says.
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right," has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event
On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Two arrested in North Bay, 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Elks look to build off first-win momentum, snap home losing skid against Redblacks
Only in the CFL could the coach and players of a 1-9 team be talking about how their next three games might put them into the playoff mix.
Toronto
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Fire at high-rise under construction in downtown Toronto
A building under construction in downtown Toronto has caught on fire.
-
Calgary
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition
Dogs of all breeds and sizes sprinted down a pool deck and leapt into the water for distance and speed events just east of Calgary on Saturday at the North America Diving Dog Regional Competition.
-
Calgary girls reach out to expectant moms evacuated from NWT
A pair of helping hands is reaching out to expectant mothers forced from the Northwest Territories by spreading wildfires.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
A Quebec labour tribunal has found an elementary teacher suffered a workplace injury after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her.
-
Suspicious deaths under investigation in Lower Laurentians
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating several suspicious deaths in the Lower Laurentians.
Ottawa
-
Advocates warn proposed OC Transpo fare hikes, bus route cuts will push people away from transit
A transit advocacy group and a rookie councillor warn hiking transit fares and possibly cutting OC Transpo bus routes in 2024 could be the start of a "death spiral" for OC Transpo.
-
Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.
-
Ottawa police looking to hire 145 new officers a year over next three years
The Ottawa Police Service wants to hire 145 police officers a year over the next three years to cover attrition and expand resources for special events, traffic, cybercrime, neighbourhood resource teams and other policing needs.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
-
16-year-old Antigonish native makes her mark in hockey history
From the moment 16-year-old Rhyah Stewart stepped on the ice for the Cape Breton Eagles, the crowd was behind her with every shot and every save.
Kitchener
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police
Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.
-
Vancouver
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
Mission closes municipal forest due to 'extreme' wildfire risk
The City of Mission has closed off access to its municipal forest, citing "extreme wildfire risk."
-
Who's reprehensible? B.C. political parties trade barbs over wildfire relief fundraiser
As thousands of people remained out of their homes in the B.C. Interior due to wildfires Friday, the province's two largest political parties attacked each other over a fundraising campaign for fire relief.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island hiking group reunites WWII memorabilia with soldier's son
During his weekly hikes, Bill Dancer searches for anything unusual, from unique fungus to rare flowers. But sometimes, he finds something unexpected.
-
Nanaimo boy airlifted to Victoria hospital after being struck by two vehicles
A 10-year-old Nanaimo boy was airlifted to hospital in Victoria Thursday after he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle.
-
Caught on cam: Langford woman records dramatic cougar encounter
A Langford, B.C., resident captured dramatic video of a cougar encounter near her home Thursday night on Bear Mountain.