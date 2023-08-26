MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.

Close to 1,700 MPI employees who are part of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) are slated to walk off the job Monday. MPI's most recent contract offer was rejected Friday as ongoing negotiations broke down.

This, as the public insurer receives hundreds of claims for hail damage caused by a violent thunderstorm Thursday evening.

"As of this morning, MPI has received over 1,500 hail claims since the storm in Winnipeg on Thursday night," said an email statement to CTV News Saturday.

The contact centre will be open extra hours to help accommodate the high demand. Anyone who still needs to open a claim can call 204-985–7000 or 1-800-665-2410 between 12 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

MPI is preparing for the anticipated strike action coming Monday.

"Should strike action take place on Monday, customers with non-contentious collision claims will be referred directly to MPI-accredited repair shops for vehicle estimates and repairs," the statement said.

If there is a strike, MPI says its contact centre will stay open for reporting personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims, and total-theft claims, but nothing else.

MPI's website says all front-end service transactions will be directed to private insurance brokers.

Essential services such as income replacement payments for personal injury claimants will continue uninterrupted.

MPI says all existing Autopac policies and driver's licences will stay valid through the strike period.