MPI warms of fraudulent text offering money
MPI said it appears the e-transfers are coming from different phone numbers.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 11:24AM CST
Manitoba Public Insurance is warning the public not to respond to a text which offers an e-transfer of money.
The Crown corporation said the text appears to be from MPI and asks the customer to click a link which will send a refund via email transfer. It appears the e-transfers are coming from different phone numbers, according to a news release.
MPI said it does not conduct business in this manner. Customers who have concerns can call their Autopac broker or MPI’s contact centre at 204-985-7000.