

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Public Insurance is warning the public not to respond to a text which offers an e-transfer of money.

The Crown corporation said the text appears to be from MPI and asks the customer to click a link which will send a refund via email transfer. It appears the e-transfers are coming from different phone numbers, according to a news release.

MPI said it does not conduct business in this manner. Customers who have concerns can call their Autopac broker or MPI’s contact centre at 204-985-7000.