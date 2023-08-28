MPI workers walk off the job

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 1,700 unionized employees across the province walked off the job. The employees include estimators, adjusters, call centre workers, and service centre representatives.

According to MPI, the strike action comes after the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) rejected an enhanced four-year collective agreement worth 17 per cent in total monetary value, as well as an offer to avoid strike action by going directly to voluntary arbitration.

The MGEU said the 17 per cent figure is misleading as it includes benefits.

According to MGEU president Kyle Ross, the Crown corporation’s current offer is an eight per cent wage increase over four years, which he said is not enough.

MPI said its contact centre will remain open for personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims, and total theft claims. Manitobans reporting all other types of collision damage claims can go directly to an MPI-accredited repair shop for vehicle estimates and repairs.

Those with general inquiries or service transactions can visit one of MPI’s broker partners.

All driver testing will be temporarily suspended, but will resume as soon as possible with contracted service providers. Essential services, including income replacement payments for personal injury claimants, will continue uninterrupted.

- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur.