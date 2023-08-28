MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, 1,700 unionized employees across the province walked off the job. The employees include estimators, adjusters, call centre workers, and service centre representatives.
According to MPI, the strike action comes after the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) rejected an enhanced four-year collective agreement worth 17 per cent in total monetary value, as well as an offer to avoid strike action by going directly to voluntary arbitration.
The MGEU said the 17 per cent figure is misleading as it includes benefits.
According to MGEU president Kyle Ross, the Crown corporation’s current offer is an eight per cent wage increase over four years, which he said is not enough.
MPI said its contact centre will remain open for personal injury claims, non-drivable collision claims, and total theft claims. Manitobans reporting all other types of collision damage claims can go directly to an MPI-accredited repair shop for vehicle estimates and repairs.
Those with general inquiries or service transactions can visit one of MPI’s broker partners.
All driver testing will be temporarily suspended, but will resume as soon as possible with contracted service providers. Essential services, including income replacement payments for personal injury claimants, will continue uninterrupted.
- With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation's land claim settled for $150M
The federal government and a Saskatchewan First Nation have agreed to a $150 million land-claim settlement.
-
'It was an eerie feeling': Sask. baseball coach recounts Kelowna during wildfire evacuations
It was a tumultuous trip to B.C. for the Lumsden Cubs. The 15U team travelled to Kelowna at the height of the McDougall Creek wildfire and were left stranded after flights were suspended in the area.
-
Six birds in Saskatchewan infected with West Nile Virus
The Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative has detected West Nile Virus in six Saskatchewan birds.
Saskatoon
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Timmins victim has car stolen while paying for gas
A Timmins man who claimed to be an undercover cop officer has been charged with theft following an incident Monday morning at a gas station.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court orders
A violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of a Mississauga man who was killed by police just over three years ago is seeking $2 million in damages in a civil lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
-
One person taken into custody as police investigate suspicious package at Union Station
Toronto police say they’ve taken one person into custody and are investigating a suspicious package at Union Station.
Calgary
-
Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary
Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Aug. 30, 2023.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Police investigating crash on Memorial Drive
A man is in hospital after a crash in northeast Calgary.
Montreal
-
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
Missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man found dead in wooded area
Montreal police say they have found the body of a missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man. Makram Ebeid had been missing since Aug. 24.
Ottawa
-
Two people arrested and charged as climate protesters again stop traffic in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a climate protest blocked traffic Monday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, as the group continued to demand a national firefighting service to combat wildfires.
-
New Zealander running across Canada inspired by legacy of Terry Fox arrives in Ottawa
A New Zealand man who is running across Canada to raise money for cancer research has made it to the nation's capital.
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 cattle dead after Wellington County barn fire, estimated damages in the millions
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Large Cambridge encampment cleared
A large encampment that once occupied part of the parking lot at 150 Main Street in Cambridge is gone, but what happened and where the people who lived there went remains unclear.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
Vancouver
-
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.
-
B.C.'s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality
Producers in B.C. are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires in the province. But what they do know is that extreme weather-related events have been intensifying in recent years - and many farmers are growing increasingly anxious.
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.
Vancouver Island
-
Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island
At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control in a provincial park on Vancouver Island Monday. The largest of the new fires found in Strathcona Provincial Park measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.
-
Ceremony marks start of journey home for Indigenous totem pole taken to Scotland a century ago
Members of a Canadian First Nation held a spiritual ceremony on Monday at a Scottish museum to begin the homeward journey of a totem pole stolen almost a century ago.
-
Tofino recreation centre project plan moves forward with logo design
According to the West Coast Multiplex Society, the facility would provide the use of an NHL-sized arena that would be transitioned for dry-floor use in the summers and a pool with diving boards, a water slide, and hot tub.