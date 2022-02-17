Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extreme wind chill values' Thursday morning
Manitobans heading outside on Thursday will want to bundle up as many parts of the province are experiencing extremely cold temperatures.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage la Prairie. A full list of weather warnings can be found online.
According to the weather agency, these areas are experiencing “extreme wind chill values.” However, the temperatures will moderate in many of these communities on Thursday afternoon as the weather warms.
Manitobans should be aware of cold weather-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and wear layers because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. It noted that a person should be wearing something wind resistant as their outer layer.
Manitobans are also reminded to keep emergency supplies in their car, and keep their pets safe from the cold.
NORTHERN MANITOBA
According to Environment Canada, several areas in northern Manitoba, including Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan, are experiencing a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.”
It noted the coldest wind chill values will be between -45 and -50.
In these areas, the wind chill values will moderate during the day, but drop once again at night.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa police pledge action 'in the coming days' as protests head into 4th straight weekend
Workers have installed new fencing in front of Parliament as Ottawa police say actions to remove 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators from the city's downtown core will happen within days.
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Biden: 'Every indication' Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades.
How American cash for Canada protests could sway U.S. politics
The Canadians who have disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and occupied downtown Ottawa for nearly three weeks have been cheered and funded by American right-wing activists and conservative politicians who also oppose vaccine mandates and the country's liberal leader.
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses
Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the medals after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.
Watch the heated exchanges in the House that got MPs scolded by the Speaker
Members of Parliament were reprimanded for using 'inflammatory' language during question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, as tensions mount amid the ongoing trucker protests.
Unvaccinated truckers delivering vaccines, COVID-19 devices exempt from border rules
Unvaccinated truckers bringing COVID-19 vaccines and medical devices into Canada to combat the pandemic are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements at the border, a government order says.
'Layer upon layer of issues': Grocery bills climb as food inflation rate hits 6.5 per cent
Canada's food inflation rate has hit 6.5 per cent, the biggest year-over-year jump in grocery bills in more than a decade.
Regina
-
'It crosses all borders': Sask. mayors seeking more addictions and mental health supports
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association's city mayors caucus is calling for more mental health supports, as the province’s battles the ongoing addictions crisis.
-
Conservatives not backing Emergencies Act, MPs to debate motion Thursday
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says the party won't be supporting a motion tabled by the federal government that would give them the powers to enforce the Emergencies Act.
-
Sask. premier calls byelection win a 'historic victory' as NDP loses long-held seat
Saskatchewan's premier called his party’s win in Tuesday’s Athabasca byelection a "historic win," with the NDP losing the long-held seat.
Saskatoon
-
'Let's cleanse ourselves': Family of Sask. homicide victim calls for end to violence
The mother of homicide victim Byron Bear wants people in Prince Albert to work to end violence, especially among those in the Indigenous community.
-
Two Saskatoon libraries temporarily limit access while moving to a 'harassment-free environment'
Two Saskatoon libraries are moving to contactless service for the rest of the month.
-
Sask. government directs child care facilities to drop mask requirements
Child care facilities are "expected" to remove their mandatory masking requirements when the current COVID-19 public health order expires at the end of the month.
Northern Ontario
-
CMHA Sudbury returns Sudbury trucker convoy's donation
Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin said in a news release it is returning a donation made this week by "a local partisan group that conflicts with agency mission, vision and values," calling it a mistake.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police increase downtown presence, issue new warning to convoy protesters
Police are increasing their presence at the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, with groups of officers arriving downtown and handing out new warnings to protesters to leave now.
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and a little under 900 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, windy, wet, snowy, cooling... we're getting it ALL
Buckle up and get ready for some meteorological mood swings.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Beijing Olympics
Canada added to its Olympic medal haul once again, earning a silver and gold on day 13 of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospitals keeping mandatory vaccination for staff, some for visitors
Vaccination requirements for restaurants, gyms and other public settings in Ontario may soon be lifting, but mandates for staff and even visitors in some hospitals will likely be in place much longer.
-
Ontario lifts more capacity limits on businesses, gatherings Thursday
Capacity limits are lifting in more Ontario settings as the province continues to roll back pandemic restrictions in light of improving COVID-19 indicators.
-
Snow crews ready to respond as rain transitions to ice pellets in GTA
City crews are currently monitoring an active weather event that will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow to the city over the next 24 hours.
Calgary
-
Calgary homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill of more than $1,200
While there are multiple reasons for rising home energy bills, some Albertans say there are many other increasing expenses that are straining and 'shocking' households.
-
Alberta border arrests speak to larger Canadian concern: federal safety minister
Canada's safety minister says a group with allegedly violent motives that was arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta speaks to broader concerns.
-
Cold, snowy in the back half of Calgary's weekend
Another warm day – then, another blast of winter this weekend
Montreal
-
Montreal-area teen charged with second-degree murder following stabbing death of Lucas Gaudet
Lucas Gaudet, 16, was stabbed during a confrontation near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire last week and died two days later in hospital.
-
Alleged drunk driver arrested in Quebec City after hitting two cars and a house
A young driver who police say was driving in an advanced state of intoxication lost control of his vehicle on Thursday night in Quebec City and hit two cars and a house before flipping his car.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain, then heavy snow: Montreal braces for one-two punch
Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread warnings for snow, rain, and freezing rain.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa police increase downtown presence, issue new warning to convoy protesters
Police are increasing their presence at the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa, with groups of officers arriving downtown and handing out new warnings to protesters to leave now.
-
Live updates: Latest from the convoy protest in Ottawa
Movement is starting to be seen in the Ottawa streets where convoy protesters have been encamped for weeks, demonstrating for the removal of all COVID-19 mandates. Follow along with CTVNews.ca for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
-
Ottawa police board chair ousted in dramatic city council meeting
Council voted to replace the chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board during an emotional council meeting that saw Mayor Jim Watson face angry criticism from councillors.
Atlantic
-
Canada wins Olympic hockey gold after defeating rival U.S.
Team Canada has won women's hockey gold after defeating the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Canadian women's hockey team defeated the defending Olympic champions 3-2.
-
'We have been let down': Mass Casualty Commission facing intense criticism from families affected by N.S. shooting
The family of a retired firefighter and navy veteran killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting has come out with its own intense criticism of the inquiry appointed to examine the tragedy.
-
Search suspended for sunken Spanish fishing vessel off coast of Newfoundland
After a 36-hour search of the frigid North Atlantic waters, the Joint and Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Armed Forces have suspended their search for the missing crew members who were onboard the sunken Spanish fishing vessel.
Kitchener
-
Multi-day storm risk threatens damaging wind, rain, ice and snow
Some messy weather is coming for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Girl, 12, dies after Brant County crash
A 12-year-old girl has died following a crash in Brant County last week.
Vancouver
-
No vaccine passport means B.C. school events capped at 50% for spectators: minister
British Columbia's education minister says capacity at school-based events will be capped at 50 per cent for spectators to provide some physical distancing because proof of vaccination will not be required.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit in B.C. seeks to have sex-work records permanently deleted
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in British Columbia wants the court to order criminal records related to sex work removed from police information systems nine years after Canada's highest court threw out the laws.
-
Waiting longer, getting sicker: Cardiologists reveal ballooning waits for surgery in B.C.
The province's cardiologists are revealing that virtually every patient waiting for a scheduled heart surgery in British Columbia is waiting beyond their federally recommended wait time to go under the knife. That means patients are getting sicker and needing emergency care more often.
Vancouver Island
-
'A terrible accident': Toddler in hospital after 6-metre fall in Ladysmith, B.C.
A Crofton, B.C. family is thanking the community for its support after their youngest child fell roughly six metres (20 feet) over the weekend – fracturing her skull and dislocating her shoulder, among other injuries.
-
Island Health adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip slightly
The Island Health region reported three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Gas prices hit record-breaking 179.9 in Greater Victoria, could rise above $2 this summer
At gas stations around the region 179.9 was the norm on Wednesday, and that sets a new record for the highest prices we’ve ever seen for fuel in Greater Victoria.