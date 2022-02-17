Much of Manitoba experiencing 'extreme wind chill values' Thursday morning

Manitobans heading outside on Thursday will want to bundle up as many parts of the province are experiencing extremely cold temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage la Prairie. A full list of weather warnings can be found online.

According to the weather agency, these areas are experiencing “extreme wind chill values.” However, the temperatures will moderate in many of these communities on Thursday afternoon as the weather warms.

Manitobans should be aware of cold weather-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and wear layers because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. It noted that a person should be wearing something wind resistant as their outer layer.

Manitobans are also reminded to keep emergency supplies in their car, and keep their pets safe from the cold.

NORTHERN MANITOBA

According to Environment Canada, several areas in northern Manitoba, including Brochet, Tadoule Lake, Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan, are experiencing a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.”

It noted the coldest wind chill values will be between -45 and -50.

In these areas, the wind chill values will moderate during the day, but drop once again at night.