WINNIPEG -- Three people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the crash around 12:30 p.m. at Ellice Avenue and Valour Road.

CTV News observed at least four vehicles with varying degrees of damage on the scene.

The city said one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. In total, three people were transported to hospital, and another three were assessed on scene.

The city was not able to provide details on what may have caused the collision.