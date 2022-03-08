Multi-vehicle crash closes section of McGillivray Boulevard: RCMP
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
Around 12:10 p.m., Headingley RCMP was called to the crash on McGillivray Boulevard near the Perimeter Highway.
Mounties said officers are currently on the scene of the crash along with the Winnipeg Police Service which is helping.
RCMP said the crash has closed McGillivray Boulevard from McCreary Road to the Perimeter Highway.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
RCMP did not have any information on whether or not any injuries have been reported.
CTV News will update this story.
