Multiple crashes reported on Perimeter Highway; two people in hospital

Manitoba RCMP says officers are responding to multiple collisions on the Perimeter Highway that left two people in hospital.

Tara Seel, a media relations officer with the Manitoba RCMP, told CTV News it appears the crash sites located on the Perimeter Highway between Highway 6 and CentrePort will be closed for a while.

"We don’t have a lot of information right now as officers are on scene and attending to multiple collisions," Seel said in an email to CTV News. "Conditions are very slippery and we urge caution when travelling, not only on the Perimeter surrounding highways as well."

Erin Madden, a communications officer with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, confirmed crews were called to a crash on the Perimeter Highway and Inkster Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. Madden said two people were taken to hospital – one in critical condition, the other in unstable condition.

RCMP is expected to release more information later today.

This is a developing story. More to come.