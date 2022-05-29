Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

The statement is for the Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa, Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls, Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, and Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer area and says a multiple day rainfall event is expected.

Environment Canada says showers and thunderstorms will hit southeast Manitoba Sunday and taper off overnight. Around 10 to 20 millimetres is expected.

More rain will come on Monday and it will continue into Tuesday, with up to 30 mm expected over the two days.

Environment Canada said heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Parts of the Whiteshell Provincial Park have already been under evacuation orders as flooding impacted hundreds of properties.

Government officials, including Premier Heather Stefanson, took an aerial tour of the area last week, calling the situation overwhelming.