Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called around 1:36 a.m. on August 6 to a "significant fire" at Anco Lumber in the 900 block of Logan Avenue. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News) The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called around 1:36 a.m. on August 6 to a "significant fire" at Anco Lumber in the 900 block of Logan Avenue. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island