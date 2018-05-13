The dry weather continues to hamper Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service who said they were called to four different brush and grass fires this weekend.

The first of the fires on the weekend started on the 2400 block of Day Street early Saturday morning as crew responded to a grass fire. No damage was reported and the cause is under investigation.

Later in the day, a second grass fire broke out on Salter Street in the area of Vince Leah Community Centre. No damage was reported and the cause is under investigation.

On Sunday, two more fires broke out; the first near Brady Road near the Perimeter in the morning and the second coming in the 3400 block of St. Mary’s Road. Both fires were extinguished quickly.

Crews were also called out to 60 calls for bonfires, recreational fires and unattended burnings this weekend. Fires were put out in most cases by the owners or WFPS crews.

Residents are being reminded that an open-air fire ban is currently in place due to the extremely dry weather hitting Winnipeg. Fireworks permits are also not being issued as the risk of a fire breaking out is too high.

The bans will be lifted once the weather improves.