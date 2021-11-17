Multiple highways in Manitoba closed due to winter weather

Highway 5 at Ste. Rose South in Manitoba is snow covered at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. (Manitoba government highway camera) Highway 5 at Ste. Rose South in Manitoba is snow covered at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. (Manitoba government highway camera)

Winnipeg Top Stories