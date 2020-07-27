WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged 12 people following an investigation that started in November 2019 which was related to an increased level of gang-related violence.

The violence started after Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was shot and killed inside the Citizen Nightclub on Nov. 2, 2019. Police said the shooting happened because of a dispute between two rival criminal organizations.

After the shooting, police said an associate of Wahabi's shot at rival gang members outside the nightclub and that there were several bystanders in the area at the time.

Police said after the shooting, one group began planning to kill Wahabi's shooter as an act of retaliation. On Nov. 4, 2019, Rig Moulebou, 20, was shot and killed a home on Time Sale Drive in the South Pointe area.

Police added that after Moulebou's death an investigation was started and focused on several "gang associates."

On Nov. 7, 2019, a funeral was held for Jamshaid Wahabi, and following the funeral, police stopped Rami Hagos, 25, and officers seized a .50 calibre Desert Eagle handgun. Police determined the gun had been trafficked from a straw purchaser in Winnipeg.

The next day on Nov. 8, 2019, officers performed a search warrant at a home on Marine Drive and they seized 22 firearms. Of those guns, four were .50 calibre Desert Eagle handguns. Police said one gun was missing from the collection and they determined it was the gun seized from Hagos.

Shane Kulathungam, a 41-year-old man from Winnipeg, was charged with two firearm-related offences.

From Feb. 28, 2020, to Mar. 27, 2020, police arrested three people for first-degree murder in the death of Rig Moulebou.

In April, a second investigation was started following the initial operation, which focused on three high-level drug traffickers.

On Apr. 20, 2020, three search warrants were executed. The first was in the first 100 block of Huppe Bay, the second was at the first 100 block of Creek Bend Road, and the third was the 200 block of Bonaventure East.

In those searched, police took several people into custody and also seized several items including:

Around five kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $450,000;

Around 2.5 kilograms of a cutting agent;

Around $190,000 in Canadian currency;

A large amount of packaging material along with a money counter and a scale;

Thirteen mobile phones; and

Around $20,000 worth of gold jewelry.

During the investigation, police learned some of the people involved had been responsible for other offences and have been charged for them.

Police have arrested Javaid Wahabi, a 23-year-old man of Winnipeg. He has been charged with:

First-degree murder for the death of Rig Moulebou;

Conspiracy to commit murder;

Uttering threats; and

Uttering threats in association with a criminal organization.

Manuchehr Haroon, a 23-year-old man from Brandon, has been charged with:

First-degree murder in the death of Rog Moulebou; and

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

First-degree murder in the death of Rig Moulebou;

Conspiracy to commit murder; and

Kidnapping.

Rami Hagos, a 25-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Attempted murder for the incident at Citizen Nightclub;

Attempted murder in association with a criminal organization;

Discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner;

Using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence;

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Two counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

Two counts of possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Two counts of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm while prohibited;

Possessing a loaded, restricted firearm while prohibited in association with a criminal organization;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; and

Failing to comply with a condition of recognizance by a judge/justice.

Haben Nipsey Weldekidan, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Uttering threats;

Uttering threats in association with a criminal organization;

Assault; and

Assault in association with a criminal organization.

Mohammad Moradi, a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with participating in a criminal organization.

Charles Kiniki, a 21-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a condition of recognizance by a judge/justice.

Zuhair Mohammad-Zarif, a 25-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with:

Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

Possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon, or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Zuhur Mohammad-Zarif, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; and

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Zubair Mohammad-Zarif, a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine; and

Possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Stefany Dayana Castro Alvarez, a 25-year-old woman from Winnipeg, has been charged with possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

None of the charges against any of these people have been proven in court.

Insp. Shawn Pike said police believe there was a clash between these organizations because of their involvement in the drug trade in the city.

He added when incidents like this happen it is concerning.

"We recognize immediately that there could be a risk to the public if we don't act. Operations like this are put together as quickly as we can and extensively," said Pike. "I can tell you that over the nine months that this was worked on, again, numerous units throughout the service were involved. Man hours or the work that our people put in, especially in the homicide unit, coordinating it, were in the hundreds and hundreds of hours."

Pike said that the results of the investigation do have a significant impact on crime in Winnipeg.

"You look at the charges that we are looking at here, we're talking about first-degree murder, we're talking about charges relative to criminal organizations. These are substantive charges that carry potentially very large sentences with them. Tie in the drug end of it as well, I think there is definitely some impact in there for sure."

He added that the investigation for the most part is finished.