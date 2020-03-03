WINNIPEG -- The man responsible for the shooting death of a 23-year-old Winnipeg man was killed two days later in retaliation, Winnipeg police said, noting the violence is the result of an on-going gang-feud.

Jamshaid Wahabi, 23, was killed after a shooting at an Exchange District nightclub on Nov. 2, 2019. Police said the man responsible for his death was 20-year-old Rig Debak Moulebou.

Moulebou was killed two days later after a shooting at a townhouse in the first 100 block of Tim Sale Drive.

"It has been determined that Moulebou was responsible for the homicide of Wahabi, and Moulebou was murdered in retaliation," Const. Jay Murray said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Both homicides, along with continued violence in Winnipeg are the result of a feud between two gangs."

Police are not naming the gangs, so as not to spread the groups' notoriety.

Murray said if Moulebou was still alive, he would be facing homicide-related charges. Police have arrested three people in relation to Moulebou's death.

Arnold Mbaka Nduta, 23, was arrested on Jan. 22, Abdullahi Abdulrehman Mohamed, 23, was arrested on Feb. 28, and Manuchehr Haroon, 23, of Brandon, Man., was arrested on March 2.

All three men have been charged with first-degree murder. The charges against them have not been tested in court. Two of the three men were not known to police prior to this incident.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a black truck and a black Mercedes crossover that were in the area of the first 100 block of Tim Sale Drive the day that Moulebou was killed.

A police identification unit at the scene of a homicide investigation on Tim Sale Drive. (Josh Crabb/CTV News Winnipeg.)

Anyone with information about these vehicles is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Murray said there is still some concern that there could be further retaliation. He said police are monitoring the situation, and it is possible there will be more arrests.

DEATHS HAVE SPARKED INCREASED GANG VIOLENCE IN WINNIPEG

Murray said there have been other violent incidents in Winnipeg, though he said police would not be providing details on them at this time.

"Beyond the scope of these two homicides, there have been shootings, there have been other types of violence," he said. "Currently these two groups are feuding. A lot of the members in these groups are sometimes transient – they switch their allegiances perhaps overnight."

Murray said Winnipeg police have seen an increased amount of violence from these groups since the homicides.

While police are not naming the gangs, Murray said many of the groups' members consist primarily of newcomers to Canada.

"Many of these individuals have come from war-torn countries, and they have been a source of violence in Winnipeg – a lot of which has escalated significantly over the past few months," Murray said.

TOUGH TO NUMBER HOW MANY GANGS ARE IN WINNIPEG

Murray said it is difficult to put a number on how many gangs there are currently in Winnipeg, though he said the number is dynamic.

"The memberships, the allegiances – they can change within a short period of time," he said. "All it takes is an instance like this."

He said members of these gangs may have jobs and live in affluent neighbourhoods. He said gang members may consist of "people the public may not expect to be part of these groups."

Murray said the gangs in Winnipeg are a "significant concern" and can pose an "incredible" risk to public safety, as it can spill out into the street.

Murray said it may be difficult for some parents to hear that their kids are in a gang. He said parents concerned about their kids being in a gang can refer to the Winnipeg Police Service Gang Prevention and Exiting Strategies online.