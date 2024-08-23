Music festivals, markets and the Corn and Apple Festival: Events in Manitoba this weekend
Here are the events taking place around Manitoba between August 23 to 25.
Morden Corn and Apple Festival
August 23-25
Morden
Manitoba’s largest street festival returns with thousands of free cobs of corn, apple juice, a midway and The Watchmen and 54-40 on the main stage.
Kleefeld Honey Festival
August 24
Kleefeld Park and Recreation
An all-day family event featuring a parade, mini market, Fire Fit Challenge, live music and fireworks.
Carberry Homecoming Festival
August 24, 9 a.m.
Carberry downtown
Family-friendly fun including live entertainment, old-fashioned street party, children’s area, classic cars and more.
Whoop & Hollar Folk Festival
August 24-25
Cottonwood Acres/Island Park, Portage la Prairie
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the music festival features some of Manitoba's best musicians. Tickets required.
Whitemud Music Festival
August 23-25
Lansdowne Centennial Park, Arden
Live music to rock the banks of the Whitemud River. Tickets required.
Cowan Community Trail Ride Celebrations
August 24, 8 a.m.
Cowan Community Centre
A celebration of the 1897 ride between Dauphin and Minitonas featuring food, live music, a trail ride, and much more.
Manitoba Filipino Street Festival
August 24-25
Petrus Hall & Grounds, 2624 Inkster Blvd.
Celebrate Filipino culture in Manitoba with a parade, dances, entertainment, food trucks, ball hockey tournament, fireworks, and more.
Annual BBQ and Open House
August 24, 11 a.m.
St. Vital Museum, 600 St. Mary's Rd.
Check out the exhibits before enjoying a hamburger or hotdog and playing a game to win a prize. Admission required.
Summer Bazaar
August 24-25, 12 p.m.
Polo Park
Sip and shop with over 70 local vendors, while listening to a live local DJ.
Elmwood Night Market
August 23, 5 p.m.
Lord Selkirk School Field, 170 Poplar Ave.
A night of fun with more than 50 local artisans, 5 food trucks and live entertainment.
Outdoor Street Market and Harvest
August 24, 3 p.m.
Gimli
Find a new favourite from handmade goods, clothing, baking and more.
Alleyways in the Exchange
August 23, 5 p.m.
Exchange District
Explore a market, audio performances, art lounge and more in Winnipeg’s most walkable neighbourhood on the third Friday of each month.
Beau Head Arts Fest
August 24-25
Pioneer Village Museum, Beausejour
A day filled with creativity and fun showcasing fine art from the Beausejour and Brokenhead regions. Admission required.
Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours
August 23-24
Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk
Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.
Bonsai Winnipeg Annual Display
August 24-25
Norwood Community Centre
An annual display of members’ stately trees native to Manitoba and far-off places.
En Famille: Funfair/Fête Foraine
August 25, 2 p.m.
Le Patio 340, CCFM
An afternoon of family fun with a magician, petting zoo and more.
Concert on the Veranda
August 25, 11 a.m.
Seven Oaks House Museum
Join the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra for a foot-tapping good time at Winnipeg’s oldest home.
Mozart's Requiem
August 24, 2 p.m.
Knox United Church
SummerChör’s 80 voices perform the majestic Requiem in D minor complete with a full orchestra. Tickets required.
Edge of Seventeen
August 19-September 4
Prairie Fusion Arts & Entertainment, Portage la Prairie
A new exhibition featuring the work of Cree/Métis Kevin McKenzie.
Manitoba Welsh Pony and Cob Association Annual Show
August 24-25
Virden Ag Grounds
48th annual All Welsh Show with costume classes, showmanship, gymkhana, driving and riding classes.
Albert Drotar Classic Car Show
August 25, 12 p.m.
Oak Lake Beach
All vehicles and bikes are welcome at this classic car show and shine, which also includes a live pie auction.
Winnipeg Treasure Expo
August 24-25
Red River Ex Place
Discover hidden treasures and priceless artifacts from collectibles, toys, plants, clothing, comic books, antiques, art and much more.
Ener-Con 2024,
August 23-24
Bord Aire Community Centre
Manitoba's Transformers Fan Convention celebrates 40 years of the franchise with special guests, vendors and more.
Drive in Movie
August 24, 7 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot
Movie: Migration
Drive in for a unique movie experience in support of Funds for Pets. Tickets required.
The Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli
August 24-25
Dave Barber Cinematheque
Movie: The Cat Returns
A sequel to Whisper of the Heart, the film follows a quiet suburban schoolgirl who is pitched into a fantastical feline world. Tickets required
Burt Block Party
August 23-25
Burton Cumming Theatre
Featuring headliners Arkells, Headstones, Tom Cochrane, and more musical acts outside the Burton Cummings Theatre.
Theresa Caputo Live!
August 24-25, 7 p.m.
Club Regent Event Centre
The Long Island Medium shares personal stories, intimate details and delivers a healing message to her audience. Tickets required.
Iliza: The Get Ready Tour
August 24, 8 p.m.
Centennial Concert Hall
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings the funny to Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets required.
Corydon Ave Concert Series
August 23, 7 p.m.
Cockburn St. S.
Band: The DMG Band
August 24, 7 p.m.
Hugo St. N.
Band: The Ticket
Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.
Gimli Harbour Concert Series
August 24, 7 p.m.
Band: The Biivvers
August 25, 1 p.m.
Band: The InClines - Sweet Dreams of Patsy Cline
Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.
Summer Concert Series
August 24, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Beach Bandstand
Band: Rockalypso
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.
Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series
August 23, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Movies: Paw Patrol Movie & Free Guy
August 24, 2 p.m.
Performance garden @ The Leaf
Band: Reverand Rambler
August 25, 12 p.m.
Leo Mol Sculpture Garden
Band: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra (Ensemble)
August 25 7 p.m.
Lyric Theatre
Band: Fontine
Provincial Park Programming
Birds Hill Campfire Sing-along
August 23, 8 p.m.
Campfire Circle behind Birds Hill Amphitheatre
Roast marshmallows, sing classic campfire songs or jam with your own instrument.
Wolf Howl Hike
August 24, 7 p.m.
Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park
Learn about wolves and how to howl like one on a 6 km hike. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring water.
Hecla Village Tour
August 25, 11:30 a.m.
Hecla Fish Station
Discover what life was like in this Icelandic fishing community and learn legends of the past. Wear comfortable walking shoes for this 1 km walk.
Astronomy Talk and Star Gazing
August 23, 9 p.m.
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre
Learn about the wonders of the night sky in Manitoba’s first dark-sky preserve and look through the telescope at the stars and planets.
Amazing Race Family Program
August 24, 1 p.m.
Spruce Woods Visitor Centre, Spruce Woods Provincial Park
Race through the diverse landscape and tackle challenges inspired by the park’s unique features. All ages are welcome.
Geocaching
August 25, 10 a.m.
Yellow Quill Trails, South Cypress
Join a Park Interpreter to learn GPS basics before heading out on a 3 km adventure to find hidden geocaches and discover the park’s unique features. GPS devices provided or use your smartphone. Bring drinking water, sunscreen, and wear sturdy footwear.
Missing Mouse
August 24, 7 p.m.
St. Malo Amphitheatre,
Join the Animal Detective Agency and aid a Park Interpreter to find Marvin Mouse who has disappeared while in St. Malo. Learn about the wildlife that the area home and how they all rely on each other to survive.
Guided Hike: Edible Wilds
August 25, 10 a.m.
St. Malo Provincial Park Campground Office
Hike down the trails to learn more about foraging and which berries, mushrooms, and nuts are edible. Bring water, insect repellent, and wear sturdy hiking shoes for this 2 km hike.
Plants of the Turtle Mountains
August 23 & 24, 7 p.m.
Adam Lake Interpretive Program Area, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Boissevain
Learn to identify some of the plant species in the park and make a plant mount to take home.
Twilight Expedition - Guided Hike
August 23, 7 p.m.
McGillivray Falls Self-guiding Trail, Falcon Beach
Search for bats flying through the night on this 4.1 km hike around McGillivray Falls. Bring water, insect repellent and wear sturdy hiking shoes.
BREAKING An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds 4 seriously, police say
Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Rail workers pushing back hard against federal government move to get them back to work
Rail workers pushed back hard Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a new strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when freight traffic will fully resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president Friday and endorsed Donald Trump, a late-stage shakeup of the presidential race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy’s supporters.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Murder conviction overturned, new trial ordered in Vancouver killing
British Columbia's highest court has thrown out a first-degree murder conviction and ordered a new trial in the killing of a senior on the doorstep of his East Vancouver home.
Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live
Before he died this week, French film icon Alain Delon once suggested he wanted his beloved sheepdog Loubo buried with him. To the relief of animal lovers around France, Loubo will be allowed to survive.
