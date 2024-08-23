Music festivals, markets and the Corn and Apple Festival: Events in Manitoba this weekend

Here are the events taking place around Manitoba between August 23 to 25.

Morden Corn and Apple Festival

August 23-25

Morden

Manitoba’s largest street festival returns with thousands of free cobs of corn, apple juice, a midway and The Watchmen and 54-40 on the main stage.

Kleefeld Honey Festival

August 24

Kleefeld Park and Recreation

An all-day family event featuring a parade, mini market, Fire Fit Challenge, live music and fireworks.

Carberry Homecoming Festival

August 24, 9 a.m.

Carberry downtown

Family-friendly fun including live entertainment, old-fashioned street party, children’s area, classic cars and more.

Whoop & Hollar Folk Festival

August 24-25

Cottonwood Acres/Island Park, Portage la Prairie

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the music festival features some of Manitoba's best musicians. Tickets required.

Whitemud Music Festival

August 23-25

Lansdowne Centennial Park, Arden

Live music to rock the banks of the Whitemud River. Tickets required.

Cowan Community Trail Ride Celebrations

August 24, 8 a.m.

Cowan Community Centre

A celebration of the 1897 ride between Dauphin and Minitonas featuring food, live music, a trail ride, and much more.

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival

August 24-25

Petrus Hall & Grounds, 2624 Inkster Blvd.

Celebrate Filipino culture in Manitoba with a parade, dances, entertainment, food trucks, ball hockey tournament, fireworks, and more.

Annual BBQ and Open House

August 24, 11 a.m.

St. Vital Museum, 600 St. Mary's Rd.

Check out the exhibits before enjoying a hamburger or hotdog and playing a game to win a prize. Admission required.

Summer Bazaar

August 24-25, 12 p.m.

Polo Park

Sip and shop with over 70 local vendors, while listening to a live local DJ.

Elmwood Night Market

August 23, 5 p.m.

Lord Selkirk School Field, 170 Poplar Ave.

A night of fun with more than 50 local artisans, 5 food trucks and live entertainment.

Outdoor Street Market and Harvest

August 24, 3 p.m.

Gimli

Find a new favourite from handmade goods, clothing, baking and more.

Alleyways in the Exchange

August 23, 5 p.m.

Exchange District

Explore a market, audio performances, art lounge and more in Winnipeg’s most walkable neighbourhood on the third Friday of each month.

Beau Head Arts Fest

August 24-25

Pioneer Village Museum, Beausejour

A day filled with creativity and fun showcasing fine art from the Beausejour and Brokenhead regions. Admission required.

Haunted Harbour Ghost Tours

August 23-24

Marine Museum of Manitoba, Selkirk

Board the boats to uncover tales from spirits of the past. Tickets required.

Bonsai Winnipeg Annual Display

August 24-25

Norwood Community Centre

An annual display of members’ stately trees native to Manitoba and far-off places.

En Famille: Funfair/Fête Foraine

August 25, 2 p.m.

Le Patio 340, CCFM

An afternoon of family fun with a magician, petting zoo and more.

Concert on the Veranda

August 25, 11 a.m.

Seven Oaks House Museum

Join the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra for a foot-tapping good time at Winnipeg’s oldest home.

Mozart's Requiem

August 24, 2 p.m.

Knox United Church

SummerChör’s 80 voices perform the majestic Requiem in D minor complete with a full orchestra. Tickets required.

Edge of Seventeen

August 19-September 4

Prairie Fusion Arts & Entertainment, Portage la Prairie

A new exhibition featuring the work of Cree/Métis Kevin McKenzie.

Manitoba Welsh Pony and Cob Association Annual Show

August 24-25

Virden Ag Grounds

48th annual All Welsh Show with costume classes, showmanship, gymkhana, driving and riding classes.

Albert Drotar Classic Car Show

August 25, 12 p.m.

Oak Lake Beach

All vehicles and bikes are welcome at this classic car show and shine, which also includes a live pie auction.

Winnipeg Treasure Expo

August 24-25

Red River Ex Place

Discover hidden treasures and priceless artifacts from collectibles, toys, plants, clothing, comic books, antiques, art and much more.

Ener-Con 2024,

August 23-24

Bord Aire Community Centre

Manitoba's Transformers Fan Convention celebrates 40 years of the franchise with special guests, vendors and more.

Drive in Movie

August 24, 7 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot

Movie: Migration

Drive in for a unique movie experience in support of Funds for Pets. Tickets required.

The Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli

August 24-25

Dave Barber Cinematheque

Movie: The Cat Returns

A sequel to Whisper of the Heart, the film follows a quiet suburban schoolgirl who is pitched into a fantastical feline world. Tickets required

Burt Block Party

August 23-25

Burton Cumming Theatre

Featuring headliners Arkells, Headstones, Tom Cochrane, and more musical acts outside the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Theresa Caputo Live!

August 24-25, 7 p.m.

Club Regent Event Centre

The Long Island Medium shares personal stories, intimate details and delivers a healing message to her audience. Tickets required.

Iliza: The Get Ready Tour

August 24, 8 p.m.

Centennial Concert Hall

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings the funny to Centennial Concert Hall. Tickets required.

Corydon Ave Concert Series

August 23, 7 p.m.

Cockburn St. S.

Band: The DMG Band

August 24, 7 p.m.

Hugo St. N.

Band: The Ticket

Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

Gimli Harbour Concert Series

August 24, 7 p.m.

Band: The Biivvers

August 25, 1 p.m.

Band: The InClines - Sweet Dreams of Patsy Cline

Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

Summer Concert Series

August 24, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band: Rockalypso

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

August 23, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Movies: Paw Patrol Movie & Free Guy

August 24, 2 p.m.

Performance garden @ The Leaf

Band: Reverand Rambler

August 25, 12 p.m.

Leo Mol Sculpture Garden

Band: Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra (Ensemble)

August 25 7 p.m.

Lyric Theatre

Band: Fontine

Provincial Park Programming

Birds Hill Campfire Sing-along

August 23, 8 p.m.

Campfire Circle behind Birds Hill Amphitheatre

Roast marshmallows, sing classic campfire songs or jam with your own instrument.

Wolf Howl Hike

August 24, 7 p.m.

Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park

Learn about wolves and how to howl like one on a 6 km hike. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring water.

Hecla Village Tour

August 25, 11:30 a.m.

Hecla Fish Station

Discover what life was like in this Icelandic fishing community and learn legends of the past. Wear comfortable walking shoes for this 1 km walk.

Astronomy Talk and Star Gazing

August 23, 9 p.m.

Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

Learn about the wonders of the night sky in Manitoba’s first dark-sky preserve and look through the telescope at the stars and planets.

Amazing Race Family Program

August 24, 1 p.m.

Spruce Woods Visitor Centre, Spruce Woods Provincial Park

Race through the diverse landscape and tackle challenges inspired by the park’s unique features. All ages are welcome.

Geocaching

August 25, 10 a.m.

Yellow Quill Trails, South Cypress

Join a Park Interpreter to learn GPS basics before heading out on a 3 km adventure to find hidden geocaches and discover the park’s unique features. GPS devices provided or use your smartphone. Bring drinking water, sunscreen, and wear sturdy footwear.

Missing Mouse

August 24, 7 p.m.

St. Malo Amphitheatre,

Join the Animal Detective Agency and aid a Park Interpreter to find Marvin Mouse who has disappeared while in St. Malo. Learn about the wildlife that the area home and how they all rely on each other to survive.

Guided Hike: Edible Wilds

August 25, 10 a.m.

St. Malo Provincial Park Campground Office

Hike down the trails to learn more about foraging and which berries, mushrooms, and nuts are edible. Bring water, insect repellent, and wear sturdy hiking shoes for this 2 km hike.

Plants of the Turtle Mountains

August 23 & 24, 7 p.m.

Adam Lake Interpretive Program Area, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Boissevain

Learn to identify some of the plant species in the park and make a plant mount to take home.

Twilight Expedition - Guided Hike

August 23, 7 p.m.

McGillivray Falls Self-guiding Trail, Falcon Beach

Search for bats flying through the night on this 4.1 km hike around McGillivray Falls. Bring water, insect repellent and wear sturdy hiking shoes.