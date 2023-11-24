Must love bears: Volunteer opportunity up for grabs at Manitoba bear cub rescue

A Manitoba organization is looking for a candidate with the 'bear' necessities to really thrive in a volunteer role currently up for grabs.

Applicants must love animals, the outdoors, and be up for cooking and a bit of cleaning. The gig also comes with a free, three-bedroom, 1,000 square-foot mobile home with all utilities included in a picturesque country setting.

The catch, or rather the job’s unique selling point depending on your point of view - you’d be working with orphaned cubs at Black Bear Rescue Manitoba.

“You're helping these poor little cubs who are orphaned through no fault of their own,” said owner Judy Stearns.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba cares for and comforts orphaned or abandoned cubs until they are large enough to be released back into the wild.

The non-profit is seeking a volunteer or two to live on-site at its facility in Stonewall, Man. and help during the 2024 season.

The role, Stearns says, is ideally suited to a couple and is a long-term commitment starting in the New Year and lasting until the following December.

The right applicant or applicants will have experience around animals, she said.

“Granted, no one's really going to have experience looking after bears. It’s a very niche thing, we realize. But just not being nervous around animals and understanding animal body language and being comfortable around animals.”

The right candidate will have to be flexible with work hours, specifically during the summer months, which is considered the busy bear rescue season.

Other duties include preparing food and feeding the cubs, cleaning enclosures and the facility, record keeping and helping to look after dogs, cats and a horse.

While Stearns says working at the rescue can be hard work, it is also incredibly rewarding.

“It's very, very unique. Not many people get this opportunity in the world, so it makes everything worth it,” she said.

“I know from our ads that we put online, (animal lovers) are very excited. They're calling it their dream job and once in a lifetime, and it truly is, and we feel really privileged to be able to be doing this.”

Anyone interested can email their resume to the Black Bear Rescue Manitoba. More details can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.