NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood

Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.

Satellite images of flooding in the Red River Valley have been named NASA Earth Observatory's images of the day.

The two false-colour images, taken Wednesday and Tuesday, show the flooded valley on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

The images were taken with sensors that are used to track earth and climate measurements that are currently situation on two of NASA's satellites.

Heavy snow and spring rainstorms have left many parts of Manitoba flooded, including the Red River Valley.

A new low pressure weather system is expected to bring 20 to 40 millimetres of rain starting tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for the Winnipeg area, and in the western part of the province near Brandon.

There are about 2,500 people out of their homes.