NDP declares Eric Redhead winner of Thompson byelection

The New Democrats declared NDP candidate Eric Redhead the winner of the Thompson byelection Tuesday night.

“This campaign was about one thing: the future northern families want,” Redhead said in a media release. “I’m honoured that northerners chose me to carry on the legacy of Danielle Adams. Like her, I’m going to fight for the health care you need, the opportunities you deserve and a life you can afford. Only Wab Kinew and the NDP will put the north first.”

The party declared Redhead the winner with less than half of Thompson voting areas reporting results.

When reached by phone Tuesday night, PC candidate Charlotte Larocque said she would not concede to Redhead until the final voting tally had come in. She said a returning officer told her the votes may not be fully counted until Wednesday morning.

As of 11 o'clock Tuesday night, Redhead was in the lead with more than twice the number of votes cast for Larocque, with 25 of 53 voting areas reporting results.

The seat was last held by Danielle Adams, who died in a highway crash in December 2021.

Thompson has been a long-time NDP stronghold as the party has won the seat in all but two elections since 1969.

The official results will be verified by the returning officer and announced on June 14.