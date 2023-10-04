NDP flip Southdale, Audrey Gordon out as MLA

The constituency of Southdale has flipped orange, ousting Manitoba's former Minister of Health.

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Renée Cable has the new MLA for the area in south Winnipeg. She was able to secure 48.4 per cent of the vote with 13 of 14 polls reporting.

Southdale has been held by the Progressive Conservatives since 2016, when Andrew Miller won the seat and it stayed blue in 2019 with Audrey Gordon taking the chair in the Manitoba Legislature.

Gordon would go on to take on roles in cabinet, including most recently as Health Minister.

The last time NDP won Southdale was in 2011, with Erin Selby.

According to Cable's bio, she has worked in management, HR and advocacy roles, as well as support roles within the Legislature throughout her career.

She says her background is Métis and she wants to build stronger, healthier communities.