

CTV Winnipeg





A poll released Friday shows Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives are in the lead in popular support, but the NDP has made gains since January.

According to Mainstreet Research’s latest UltraPoll, among the decided and leaning voters, the PCs have 44.8 per cent of support, while the NDP led by Wab Kinew have 32.1 per cent.

Both parties enjoyed boosts in support since January.

The NDP is up 4.1 per cent since January, while the Conservatives are up 0.2 per cent.

The provincial Liberal party is down 3.9 per cent from January and have 13.1 per cent of Manitobans’ support.

The Manitoba Green party is up 2.1 per cent with 6.7 per cent of the province’s support.

The poll also asked Canadians about their impressions of party leaders.

No party leader has enjoyed a positive favourability rating since November 2018, however two leaders made improvements.

Pallister’s net rating went up by 2.4 per cent to -15.1 per cent and Kinew is now the best performing leader, up by 5.2 per cent with a net rating of -2.1 per cent.

The poll surveyed 810 Manitobans between March 21 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.44 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.