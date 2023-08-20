NDP promise flexible $10/day child care

The NDP would expand Manitoba's $10/day daycare program to include summer months and be more flexible for shift workers if they form the next provincial government.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew made the announcement at Paufeld Park in Rossmere Sunday morning.

"A Manitoba NDP government will provide true $10/day child care, and make sure that you have child care that works when you work," said Kinew.

The current $10/day childcare program, jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments, only applies Monday through Friday during the school year. Costs for school age children on professional development days, holidays, and during the summer months can cost up to $20/day.

"Even when families are promised $10/day, it's not true $10/day child care in Manitoba, at least not yet," said Kinew.

He said Manitoba also doesn't have enough childcare options with flexible hours to meet parents’ needs. Kinew said as premier, he would make daycare hours more flexible and prioritize spaces that provide flexible hours.

"We'll focus on seats that start earlier and go later, including on the weekends," said Kinew.

Kinew said the NDP would work with the child care sector to ensure child care is a good job with opportunities to expand training.

Manitobans go to the polls to elect a new provincial government October 3, 2023.