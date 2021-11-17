Nearly 20 kilograms of khat seized during traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP seized 18.9 kilograms of Khat during a traffic stop in Manitoba on Nov. 15, 2021 (Image source: RCMP). RCMP seized 18.9 kilograms of Khat during a traffic stop in Manitoba on Nov. 15, 2021 (Image source: RCMP).

Winnipeg Top Stories