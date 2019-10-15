Manitoba Public Insurance said residents have opened thousands of collision claims since the early winter storm began.

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation said between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15 there have been 2,000 collision claims -- a considerably higher number than during the same time period in 2018.

Most of the collisions were attributed to poor driving conditions caused by blowing snow, icy roads and poor visibility.

More than half of the claims were for fender benders, and 80 per cent of them came out of Winnipeg.

MPI said it expects a couple hundred wind-related claims from trees or branches falling onto vehicles.

A busy time for CAA

CAA Manitoba said this past weekend was a busy one for its truck drivers and call centres.

It said it received about 1,000 calls for service on both Friday and Saturday, mostly to help with tows. By Sunday and Monday these numbers dropped to about 250 calls for service each day.