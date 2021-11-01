Netflix Canada hires Winnipeg-born producer as Canadian content exec

Toronto -

Tara Woodbury, executive producer of CTV's medical drama "Transplant," has joined Netflix Canada as its first Canadian content executive.

The California-based streaming giant says Woodbury, whose other credits include the Indigenous dystopian drama film "Night Raiders," will start the Toronto-based job later this month.

The company says her role will include the development and commissioning of scripted series in English and French for Netflix in Canada.

She'll also maintain relationships with writers, directors and producers, and identify up-and-coming talent in the country.

The Winnipeg-raised Woodbury joins Netflix from her previous role as vice-president of development at Toronto's Sphere Media.

She'll report to Danielle Woodrow, director of Canada Series at Netflix Canada.

Netflix announced in February it planned to open an office in Canada, calling it "a big first step" toward content creation in this country.

In April, it announced Toronto as the spot for the Canadian corporate office -- two years after setting up a production hub in the city.

The company said at the time that hiring a Canadian content executive to work directly with creators was its top priority for the new office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.