WINNIPEG -- Health Canada is warning Canadians about a recall involving Neutrogena sunscreen.

Johnson & Johnson Inc., the parent company of Neutrogena, issued a recall for Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer sunscreens for adults and kids in aerosol spray.

The recall was issued because of high levels of benzene found in the sunscreen during testing.

Health Canada said benzene is something people are exposed to through the air, such as exhaust from cars or second-hand cigarette smoke.

It said there is no safe level of benzene exposure for people but long-term and repeated exposure can lead to serious health problems.

"Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat and headaches," Health Canada said in a release.

Health Canada added long-term exposure can lead to cancer such as leukemia, anemia and bone marrow failure.

The recall affects the Neutrogena Beach Defense Kids SPF 60 Spray, as well as the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30, 45, and 60.

All the expiration dates for these products are either 2021, 2022, or 2023.

Health Canada said people should stop using the recalled products immediately and consult a doctor if they have any health concerns.

Despite the recall, Health Canada said it still strongly recommending that people use other sunscreen.

"It is important that people continue to use sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects."