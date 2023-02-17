New $123 million nursing initiatives look to retain, recruit Manitoba staff
The Manitoba government is creating nine initiatives to retain and recruit nurses, with $123 million in funding from the Health Human Resource Action Plan.
The funding was announced by Health Minister Audrey Gordon Friday morning.
"Nurses are an incredibly valued member of the health-care workforce who provide critical services under sometimes extraordinary pressures," said Gordon.
"We are already beginning to see positive results from these strategic investments and I want to assure all of Manitoba's health-care providers that more supports are on the way as the Health Human Resource Action Plan is rolled out."
The new incentives include a new hourly premium for nurses who work weekend hours and a new annual payment for nurses who hold the equivalent of a full-time position.
The province said it would also be reimbursing the costs of nurses' professional licensing fees.
Several initiatives look at keeping nurses working, like an annual incentive for nurses who are eligible to retire but choose to remain in the workforce for up to an additional two years and an incentive for nurses who have previously left the profession but choose to return to the workforce.
A new refer-a-nurse program for current nurses who refer a prospective nurse to a Manitoba employer will also be put in place by the Manitoba government.
Gordon added a provincial float pool to support nurse staffing needs will also be created.
The last two incentives are a travel nurse incentive which will provide an additional hourly premium for nurses who travel to work in remote locations, and a wellness incentive, which adds additional funds to the health spending accounts of full and part-time nurses to help to cover the costs of eligible expenses.
"The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is experiencing higher staff vacancies as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as is the case across Canada," said Mike Nader, the WRHA's president and CEO, in a news release. "We are beginning to see positive uptake on these new incentives. We thank the Manitoba government for this significant investment in support of the recruitment and retention of nurses in Winnipeg."
At the announcement, Gordon noted the new wellness incentives are one of several projects underway to improve the work environment and safety of nurses in Manitoba.
She said the provincial government is consulting with stakeholders like the Manitoba Nurses Union to design additional programs to support the well-being of nurses, including mentorship and peer support.
"We view this announcement as a very necessary and positive step in addressing the significant recruitment and retention issues for Manitoba's nurses," said Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union, in a news release.
"We will always work diligently and share our ideas and approaches to get our health-care system back to where it needs to be. Nurses are problem solvers and we are anxious to develop and see the implementation of further effective measures for all nurses to solve the many challenges of our nursing human resource crisis."
The new incentives are part of the Health Human Resource Action Plan, which launched in November 2022. At the time the province committed to adding 2,000 health-care providers, investing $200 million to retain, train and recruit health-care staff across the province, and eliminating mandated overtime.
The province said since its launch, more than 330 new health-care providers like nurses, health-care aides, physicians and other staff who provide bedside care have been hired.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Read the full transcript of Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s statement
The public inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with Commissioner Paul Rouleau’s mammoth five-volume report that found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the threshold to invoke the act. CTVNews.ca has a full transcript of his statement.
Health Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster for kids and teens
Health Canada has authorized one of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 boosters for use in children and teens aged six to 17 years. The booster targets the Omicron variant BA.1.
Amateur balloonist group from Illinois says small balloon last reported over Alaska 'missing in action'
An Illinois-based club of amateur balloonists says one of its small balloons is 'missing in action' after last reporting its location over Alaska on Saturday, the same day the US military shot down an unidentified object in the same region.
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Regina
-
Letter with more than 100 signatures defends Regina councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager
A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
Regina police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident that left a 14-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries early Thursday morning.
-
'It’s very powerful': The Witness Blanket shares stories of residential schools at RCMP Heritage Centre
A new exhibit at the RCMP Heritage Museum tells the story of residential schools in Canada through a collection of everyday objects found at former school sites.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.
-
Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life
A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Close call after tractor-trailer goes through guardrail near North Bay
A commercial motor vehicle travelling eastbound on McConnell Street in Mattawa lost control Thursday and came to rest right next to a residence after failing to negotiate a sharp corner.
Edmonton
-
Blatchford wins developer award for 'Best New Community in Canada,' despite delays
Blatchford has been named the Best New Community in Canada by the Canadian Home Builders Association, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.
-
Woman, 21, missing from southeast Edmonton for 2 weeks
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
'Nothing unusual': Loewen sees no conflict of interest in taking over wildlife rules
An Alberta cabinet minister says he's working with lawyers and the province's ethics commissioner over concerns possible changes to his department's responsibilities could put him in a conflict of interest.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | John Tory to deliver final statement as Toronto's mayor ahead of resignation
Mayor John Tory is set to deliver a statement at city hall before his resignation takes effect on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto sees increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years
Toronto is seeing an increase in norovirus activity compared to pandemic years, but the city’s public health unit said the current trend has not reached pre-COVID-19 viral activity.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two teen suspects arrested in shooting outside Toronto high school
Two 17-year-old males have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting outside a Toronto high school that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Calgary
-
Calgary crime rates remaining consistent, despite a changing public perception
A new poll suggests Calgarian perception of crime is outpacing actual crime in the city.
-
Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
-
Calgary senior out $21K after thieves target her at South Trail Crossing
Calgary police are investigating a series of distraction thefts that have happened recently, including one that saw a senior bilked out of more than $20,000.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Teen boy allegedly used bear spray to steal from online seller: Montreal police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with four Montreal robberies involving buy-and-sell websites. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the teen allegedly arranged in-person meetings with online sellers and then used force to steal whatever item they were selling. In one instance, a victim was sprayed with bear repellent.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Atlantic
-
Flights delayed, sports games postponed as snowy, icy mix hits the Maritimes
A mix of winter weather has resulted in an extra long holiday weekend for many Maritime students.
-
Supreme Court clears way for third trial in 2000 killings of Nova Scotia couple
A Nova Scotia man accused of killing a couple in their Hants County home more than 22 years ago will face a new trial after the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday refused to hear a Crown appeal.
-
New Brunswick decides against proposed French education plan
The New Brunswick government has done an about-face when it comes to French language instruction in the province.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain halts ION service
People in Waterloo region started their day under slick conditions Friday after freezing rain fell overnight.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Road closed after crash outside Stratford
Stratford police say officers are on scene at a crash on Line 20 between Road 113 and Road 119, about 10 minutes southwest of Stratford.
Vancouver
-
B.C. expands training spots for midwifery amid 'high burnout' rate
The province of B.C. is adding 20 new training positions to the University of British Columbia's midwifery program, a 70-per-cent increase the government intends to help patients in underserved areas in rural and remote communities.
-
Granville Island coffee shop alleges man keeps stealing customers' wallets, purses
In one incident caught on the cafe’s security camera, the man can be seen grabbing a customer’s handbag without anyone noticing.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stranger assault wanted B.C.-wide, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a 93-year-old man in the city's Chinatown last year.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unbelievable': Downtown Victoria businesses frustrated with recent vandalism
A wave of vandalism has crashed onto Victoria's downtown core, leaving a sea of broken windows and frustrated business owners in its wake.
-
This B.C. brewery used AI to develop their newest beer
A brewery in B.C.'s capital city used the popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to design its newest beer.
-
Victoria considers raising parking costs to offset property tax rates
The City of Victoria is considering raising downtown parking prices to help soften an impending property tax increase in the municipality.