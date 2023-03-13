New agreement to release Vital Statistics records on residential school deaths in Manitoba

A new agreement to release Manitoba records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will help the organization continue its research into Canada’s residential school system and the deaths of Indigenous children.

The centre signed a memorandum of agreement with Vital Statistics to receive copies of its records, including birth certificates and death certificates.

“This information will help families and the NCTR to fill in some of the gaps that currently stop us from finding out further truth about residential school children who did not return home and are in unmarked burials,” NCTR executive director Stephanie Scott said at a news conference on Monday.

The NCTR was created nearly eight years ago by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to be the stewards of its gathered statements, documents and sacred items, and to continue research, education and community engagement.

Scott said the new collaboration also responds to one of the TRC’s calls to action that asked government agencies to provide key records on the deaths of Indigenous children in the care of residential schools.

Government Services Minister James Teitsma said the agreement also represents a purposeful step by the Manitoba government towards reconciliation.

“It is our hope that the sharing of this information will bring closure to families, and will help with healing for the families and communities of the children who died as a result of the residential school system.”

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.