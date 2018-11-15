More allegations have surfaced against embattled MLA Cliff Graydon and this time the accusations go beyond remarks and jokes.

"It's pretty disturbing and frustrating," said Dougald Lamont, leader, Manitoba Liberal Party.

Last month Graydon was kicked out of the PC caucus for making inappropriate comments to female staff members. Graydon has apologized for what he calls his bad sense of humour and inconsiderate jokes.

Now according to a report by the Canadian Press, a long time Conservative member says not only did Graydon make sexual comments to her at a 2017 event, the MLA groped her and propositioned her as well.

The allegation comes a week after Graydon said this:

"I have not knowingly touched anyone inappropriately," said Graydon on Nov. 8.

CTV News has been unable to reach Graydon for comment.

The Tories released this statement on behalf of caucus chair MLA Wayne Ewasko about the latest allegation.

“We first learned of allegations of inappropriate physical contact made against the member for Emerson late last week. The individual involved has been offered any support they need. The member for Emerson was removed from the PC caucus before this latest allegation was made. Our government and caucus will not tolerate this form of conduct."

"We all have to be held to a much higher standard than what's being reported," said Steinbach PC MLA Kelvin Goertzen.

When asked for his response on the allegations, NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he's focusing on the women at the centre of it.

"I feel a lot of compassion for them, I feel a lot of empathy for them and I wish that this never happened to them, I wish the harm was never done," said Kinew.

Graydon has already announced he's not running again in 2020.

In the wake of the latest accusations, Lamont says it's time for Graydon to resign.

"It's one of these things where I think it would be the right thing for him to do," said Lamont.