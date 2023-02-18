New campsite booking system coming to Manitoba this year

For those looking to explore Manitoba's great outdoors with a camping trip this spring and summer, they can do so through a new parks reservation system.

There are 46 campgrounds within 28 provincial parks in Manitoba and the province said the new system will make booking a spot easier.

"We are excited to provide Manitobans with an enhanced park reservation experience to plan for enjoyment of our beautiful summers and make great camping memories," said Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt, in a news release Friday.

Camis Inc. – an Ontario company – will be taking over the new system. Camis has worked with several parks organizations throughout the country and has also had call centre services for Manitoba Parks over the last two years.

With the change, Manitobans will need to create a new account before reserving a campsite. New accounts can be created starting on March 27.

The province said the new system is both user- and mobile-friendly.

Last year, the province said a new system would be unveiled in 2023, which is designed to help improve technical issues that Manitobans dealt with previously.

A staggered booking system will continue this year, which will take place over six days.

Bookings can start on April 3 for all cabins, yurts and group areas. That is followed by campsites in all western and northern regions on April 5.

On April 11, reservations can be made for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach. South Whiteshell areas can be booked on April 12. April 13 is Nopiming and North Whiteshell area. Lastly, on April 14, all remaining locations can be booked.

The province plans to monitor the new system and refine and enhance it where needed.