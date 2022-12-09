New cases of chronic wasting disease detected in Manitoba

Deer walk in a field near Bismarck, N.D. in an April 19, 2012 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/APBrian Gehring/Bismarck Tribune via AP, File) Deer walk in a field near Bismarck, N.D. in an April 19, 2012 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/APBrian Gehring/Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island