New CFIB report reveals rise in crime impacting small businesses

A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests small businesses in Manitoba are seeing an increase in criminal activity.

According to the survey, 45 percent of small businesses in western Canada say they have been affected by community safety issues – while 54 percent of respondents from Manitoba say they’ve been directly or indirectly impacted by crime.

“It's very draining for a lot of business owners, especially when they have multiple incidences,” said CFIB policy analyst SeoRhin Yoo. “It's their life's work and to see that it's getting trashed or vandalized or people are stealing from them, it's very heartbreaking for them.”

Johnny Vernaus was never on the fence when deciding whether he should step up security measures at his auto body shop.

“I had a mesh fence that was constantly being cut and people in the area were breaking in and breaking into cars, there was fires,” Vernaus said.

He said the damage cost his company more than $100,000 a year. To curb the crime, he bought the neighbouring property from the City of Winnipeg and installed a metal fence.

“Ever since then, I haven’t had a problem,” Vernaus said.

But the protection came with a hefty price tag – costing Vernaus more than $100,000 for the transaction and installation.

“I’m into it for a couple hundred thousand and I mean, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” he said.

The report also includes vandalism, theft and littering as the top community safety concerns facing small businesses in the prairies.

“We are asking the government to further step up to address the underlying issues,” Yoo said. “As well as to include small businesses more in stakeholder engagements.”

The CFIB is also calling on the province to follow through on the NDP’s campaign promise – a $2.5 million rebate program for security updates installed in homes and small businesses.

“We do want to move on this quickly, but we want to make sure we get it right,” said Minister of Justice and Attorney General Matt Wiebe. “That's why we're making sure we're going through the process to understand how we can best help those individuals and businesses that will access this program.”

Wiebe did not provide a timeline for when the program is expected to be implemented.

Aside from installing and updating security measures, Manitoba RCMP recommended other safety tips small businesses can follow, including:

• Put up signage indicating the business is frequently monitored, cash isn’t kept on the premises and there is an active alarm.

• Have the check-out near the front of the store so employees can monitor activities inside and outside the store.

• Clearly mark public and private areas and ensure private areas are hard to access for non-employees.

• Ensure proper lighting both in and outside the business.

• Ensure all entrances to the business are under constant visual surveillance.

• Install alarm and surveillance systems.

• Leave as little cash on site as possible.

• Work with neighboring businesses to promote safety and address issues.

• Avoid having staff working alone.

• If possible hire security.

• Train staff on what to do in the event of a robbery- cooperate and don't put yourself at risk.

• Report all crimes to police.

Back at the auto body shop, Vernaus said he is hopeful the government will take action and the community will become safer.

“I think that things will get better in the future,” he said.

In the meantime – he plans on putting his best ‘fence’ forward.