New Chief Peguis statue to be unveiled on legislative grounds

A new statue on the legislative grounds is set to be unveiled and will be the first First Nations person on the grounds.

The Progressive Conservative government promised a statue of Chief Peguis in 2020. The statue is to commemorate Peguis' signing of the first treaty in Western Canada in 1817.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, along with other representatives will reveal the statue to the public at 1:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be following the announcement and provide more details when they become available.

- With files from Steve Lambert of The Canadian Press