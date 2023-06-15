New Costco location planned for Winnipeg

It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.

A report to the city’s Assiniboia Community Committee says a commercial building with a floor area of 166,843 square feet is planned for the Westport Festival development near the Red River Ex grounds and Assiniboia Downs.

“The proposed commercial building will contain a Costco Wholesale Corporation retail store,” the report states.

Renderings show the Costco store with parking and a gas station.

A public hearing is set for Wednesday as Costco is seeking variances including 32 bike parking spaces instead of 64, and four loading spaces instead of five.

The city’s public service is recommending councillors approve the changes.