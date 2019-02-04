

The Canadian Press





A new court that's expected to open later this month in Manitoba will have judges with an understanding about the complexities of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

There will be a smaller, quieter courtroom with fewer distractions, and visual images will be used to make sure offenders understand what's going on.

There will also be support workers to advise and connect sufferers with community programs.

Research suggests that up to one-quarter of inmates in federal corrections facilities could have the disorder.