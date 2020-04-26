WINNIPEG -- The province has announced four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 271.

Though the daily COVID-19 news conference in Manitoba was cancelled for the second day in a row on Sunday, health officials provided an update electronically.

As of Sunday, eight people have been hospitalized, including two people who are in intensive care.

There are 66 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, and 199 people have recovered from the virus in the province. The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 remains at six.

On Saturday 407 laboratory tests were completed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory. Health officials also announced an additional 165 tests that were performed on Friday that were not announced in Saturday's daily update.

The current total number of tests completed since early February in Manitoba is 23,167.

Health officials also reminded Manitobans to avoid visiting their cottages, as the increase of seasonal visitors could put a strain on smaller health centres if people get sick.

Manitobans are reminded to call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 if they are showing symptoms of the virus. More information about COVID-19 can be found online.