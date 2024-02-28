New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier

OTTAWA -

A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.

Daniel Blaikie says he will step down from his Elmwood-Transcona seat in Winnipeg at the end of March, after almost a decade in federal politics.

He is taking a job as a senior adviser on intergovernmental affairs with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Blaikie said the new job will allow him to spend more time with his family.

Blaikie was first elected in 2015 and recaptured the Elmwood-Transcona seat for the NDP from the Conservatives.

The seat has a long NDP history and was held by Blaikie's father, Bill Blaikie.

"It's been an honour to be a part of the federal NDP caucus and now, I have the privilege of joining Premier Kinew's team in Manitoba," Daniel Blaikie said in a press release Wednesday.

"I wish Daniel well as he continues to champion NDP values and policies like fairness for workers and real accountability to ensure wealthy corporations and CEOs are paying what they owe," federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024