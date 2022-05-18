New dinosaur exhibit at Manitoba Museum exploring unknown history of some species

A new exhibit is set to be unveiled this weekend at the Manitoba Museum that will show us a history of dinosaurs we may have not known.

Ultimate Dinosaurs is set to open on May 21 and will show off dinosaurs that evolved in isolation in South America, Africa and Madagascar.

"Ultimate Dinosaurs features incredible, rarely-seen specimens and colourful environment combined with new technology to create virtual experiences. It's a powerful example of how augmented reality can bring the deep past to life," said Dr. Graham Young, the curator of Geology and Paleontology at the Manitoba Museum, said in a news release.

The exhibits will also look at the adaptations these dinosaurs went through and look more into the story of Pangea and the separation of the supercontinent.

Along with the exhibit is a movie that will be played on the planetarium dome called 'Dinosaurs: A Story of Survival!"

Anya Moodie Foster, the learning and engagement supervisor with the museum, said the movie is the perfect complement to the exhibit.

"It's a really wonderful show because it's really good for both young kids and adults," she said.

She said it is fun for children but also is full of useful information for adults.

"It's a wonderful blend of engagement for the children but new information and fascinating science for all ages."

Moodie Foster said people shouldn't wait to see this exhibit and the movie as it will only be in place until Sept. 5.

Ultimate Dinosaurs was produced by the Royal Ontario Museum and presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The event starts on Saturday and tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for kids between three and 17.

Members of the museum can get into the show for a special price of $10.