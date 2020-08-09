WINNIPEG -- A new outdoor eatery in Bijou Park is hoping to help restaurants in the Exchange District cope with having less space for customers due to physical distancing guidelines.

Bijou Patio, nestled in the plaza between the Cube and Main Street, opened Saturday.

The new open air space is a collaboration between Exchange District BIZ and the local establishments.

"People are going to regular patios and finding that they're full," said David Pensato, executive director of Exchange District BIZ. "We wanted to provide some spillover space for that."

The patio features craft beer and food from restaurants and breweries in the area.

Customers will sit a table and order off their phones. A runner will then collect the items from the local eateries and bring them to the patrons.

So far, The King's Head, Shawarma Khan, King + Bannatyne, and Bodegoes have signed on, but Exchange District BIZ expects more additions.

The outdoor hangout's hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Exchange District BIZ is hoping to bring live music to the patio and keep the space for next year's summer festival season.