New fines for owners of derelict properties approved by mayor's inner circle
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:35AM CST
The mayor’s inner circle has endorsed new fines to deal with empty and derelict properties.
If now approved by council, homeowners will be hit with a $225 fine for ignoring compliance orders for a third time and beyond.
Vacant building owners will be subject to an annual tax of one per cent of a property’s assessed value if the structure remains empty after five yearly inspections.
The plan is aimed at getting owners to redevelop, sell or demolish the building.