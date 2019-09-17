The mayor’s inner circle has endorsed new fines to deal with empty and derelict properties.

If now approved by council, homeowners will be hit with a $225 fine for ignoring compliance orders for a third time and beyond.

Vacant building owners will be subject to an annual tax of one per cent of a property’s assessed value if the structure remains empty after five yearly inspections.

The plan is aimed at getting owners to redevelop, sell or demolish the building.