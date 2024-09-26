New gallery centered on Indigenous artists and stories

A new art gallery is set to open its doors in Winnipeg.

"Rosemary" a roving Indigenous-led gallery, has taken over space at 226 Main Street. The goal of the gallery is to promote and support BIPOC artists through exhibitions, performances, public discussion and celebrations.

"We really wanted to carve out our own model of a gallery and what that could look like to best support artists and curators wanting space," said Jaimie Isaac, who is co-curator of the gallery with Suzanne Morrissette.

Jaimie Isaac (left) and Suzanne Morrissette. co-curators of Rosemary Art Gallery, set up the "Confluence" exhibit at their space in Winnipeg on Sept. 26, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

"Places like the Winnipeg Art Gallery, they're beautiful, they're large, but they're also places that can't maybe respond to things that are happening in the community right now, or with artists that are making work that has to do with right now."

"Rosemary" is named after the grandmothers of Morrissette and Isaac, and is also designed to move around to other locations, even other provinces.

"We're really making it what it has to be at the time. And we're kind of excited about a model that can be a little bit more flexible," Isaac said.

The first exhibition at the gallery is called "Confluence" and features the work of nine artists contemplating Winnipeg's 150th anniversary, using the Assiniboine and Red Rivers as a muse.

"We wanted to reference the rivers as that site of coming together, of gathering, the historic site, but also as a place that really helps us to tell stories about our city's past, present and future," Morrissette said.

The exhibit opens Thursday night. The gallery will also be available to visit during Nuit Blanche on Saturday.

The "Confluence" exhibit at Rosemary Art Gallery in Winnipeg on Sept. 26, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)