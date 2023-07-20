New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba

The Manitoba government is spending $5.2 million to create a gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) The Manitoba government is spending $5.2 million to create a gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. (Image source: Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island